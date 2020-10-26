Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.80. Apple posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,332,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,819,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,547,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,994.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

