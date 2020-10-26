AptarGroup, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

ATR stock opened at $118.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.44. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

