ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.47. The stock had a trading volume of 226,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

