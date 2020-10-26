Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.
Shares of AUB stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.
