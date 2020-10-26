Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.