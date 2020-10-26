Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $217.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions with the likes of Trello, Code Barrel, Good Software, and AgileCraft is expected to accelerate growth momentum. Also, integration with leading applications like Slack, Dropbox, and Adobe, along with partnerships, will likely expand its paying-user base. Nonetheless, intensifying competition remains a major concern. Moreover, the departure of the company’s President Jay Simons might disrupt the smooth functioning of Atlassian's sales strategy. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Atlassian alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.63.

TEAM opened at $208.49 on Thursday. Atlassian has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -144.78, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.53.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 22.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.