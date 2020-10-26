Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAND. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.25.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.73. Bandwidth has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

