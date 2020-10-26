Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Downgraded by ING Group

ING Group lowered shares of Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barco in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS BCNAF opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01. Barco has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $256.00.

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

