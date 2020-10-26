Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

ABX stock opened at C$35.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. Barrick Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.52 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.42.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.4912426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total value of C$1,006,225.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,796.58. Also, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total value of C$384,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,671,575.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

