Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,255 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 286,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,708. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. BofA Securities cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

