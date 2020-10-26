Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.77. 93,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,162. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

