Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,319 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of RTX traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 429,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

