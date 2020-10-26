Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,606 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,847 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up about 2.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.43. 416,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,819,941. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

