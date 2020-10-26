Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $178.63. 273,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,920,267. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.