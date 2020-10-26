Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,533 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,364,619. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

