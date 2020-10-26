Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.9% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 378,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,756. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

