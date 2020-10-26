Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($94.07)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,546.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,244.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
