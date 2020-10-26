Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($94.07)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,546.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,244.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s payout ratio is currently -45.67%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.