BidaskClub Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.72. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,169,064.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,534.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,271. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 212.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AtriCure by 176.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 95,139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

