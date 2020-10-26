BidaskClub Downgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.53.

Shares of WERN opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,513 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 681,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 991.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 407,368 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 417.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 313,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 162.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 472,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 292,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

