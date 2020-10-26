BidaskClub Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.59.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $250.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.85. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at $2,129,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.