BidaskClub Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.59.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $250.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.85. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at $2,129,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.