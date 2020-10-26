BidaskClub Lowers Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CREE. Charter Equity restated a buy rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities cut Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cree from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $72.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cree by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

