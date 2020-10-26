BidaskClub Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.38. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,574.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,679 shares of company stock valued at $80,862,987 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 81.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Okta by 33.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Okta by 201.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4,165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 193,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

