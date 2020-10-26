BidaskClub Lowers TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.92.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 27,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $1,059,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 65,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $2,556,398.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,962 shares of company stock valued at $17,964,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 60.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 15.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 50,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

