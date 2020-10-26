BidaskClub Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.28.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $573,376.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,478,000 after buying an additional 261,822 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Varonis Systems by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after buying an additional 138,026 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 127,569 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

