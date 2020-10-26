BidaskClub Upgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMNB. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American National Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $262.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.10.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American National Bankshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American National Bankshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 24.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American National Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

