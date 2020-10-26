BidaskClub Upgrades Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSKA. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heska from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Heska from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,477.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,217. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heska by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Heska by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Heska by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

