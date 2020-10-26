Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $256.43

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $256.43 and last traded at $256.88, with a volume of 34152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.00.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

