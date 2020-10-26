Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $256.43

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $256.43 and last traded at $256.88, with a volume of 34152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.00.
BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.85.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
