Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $359.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.85.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $257.60 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 60.7% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

