Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.85.

BIIB opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen has a 1-year low of $257.60 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

