BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BTAI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of BTAI opened at $46.52 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

