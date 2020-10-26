Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $256.87 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $256.87 or 0.01983906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Korbit, ACX and WazirX. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and $2.79 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12,947.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00603745 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000446 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,555,188 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Independent Reserve, xBTCe, Mercado Bitcoin, IDCM, Fatbtc, Livecoin, Bitinka, Coinone, CryptoBridge, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Exmo, Altcoin Trader, COSS, Coinhub, HitBTC, Coinbase Pro, Negocie Coins, Liqui, Koinex, Allcoin, Cobinhood, Coinrail, FCoin, UEX, TOPBTC, Bibox, Braziliex, Liquid, OKCoin International, CPDAX, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, RightBTC, Bittylicious, Bitsane, GOPAX, Kuna, Bitstamp, CoinEgg, Exrates, QuadrigaCX, CoinTiger, CEX.IO, Bitbank, MBAex, Iquant, Gatecoin, BTC Markets, Upbit, ACX, WazirX, BitBay, Buda, Stocks.Exchange, HBUS, Bitfinex, ABCC, BTC Trade UA, Trade Satoshi, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe, Instant Bitex, CoinExchange, Poloniex, C2CX, Bitso, Coinfloor, WEX, Cryptohub, QBTC, BX Thailand, Tidex, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Graviex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Ovis, CoinBene, OKEx, Gate.io, BigONE, Binance, Crex24, Bleutrade, Bit2C, Zebpay, Koinim, Koineks, Coinsquare, Bitbns, Zaif, bitFlyer, Huobi, BitMarket, Kucoin, B2BX, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Kraken, Bithumb, Bisq, DSX, Bit-Z, Coinnest, OTCBTC, BTCC, BtcTrade.im, EXX, Indodax, Coindeal, ChaoEX, Coinroom, Vebitcoin, Korbit, YoBit, cfinex, CoinFalcon, BitForex and Mercatox. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.