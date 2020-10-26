Bitcoin Gold Tops One Day Volume of $5.27 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $131.60 million and $5.27 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $7.51 or 0.00058047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, Bithumb and C2CX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00463183 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Huobi, Ovis, Braziliex, Koineks, TDAX, Indodax, Bit-Z, Crex24, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Coinnest, Sistemkoin, Binance, BitFlip, Kucoin, Graviex, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, QuadrigaCX, YoBit, OKEx, Korbit, Bitlish, Zebpay, CEX.IO, SouthXchange, BitMarket, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, DSX, Coinone, Bleutrade, Gate.io, HitBTC, Exmo, Exrates, Bitsane, Bitinka, BitBay and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.