Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $608,788.19 and approximately $5,650.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00461457 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

