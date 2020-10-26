Block-Logic Reaches Market Cap of $486,471.79 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $486,471.79 and approximately $231.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

