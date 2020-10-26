Block-Logic Reaches Market Cap of $486,471.79 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $486,471.79 and approximately $231.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX.
About Block-Logic
Block-Logic Coin Trading
Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
