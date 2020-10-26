Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $16.26 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

