Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Blucora alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $334,401.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 126,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 83.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 505,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blucora by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blucora by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOR remained flat at $$11.10 during trading hours on Friday. 9,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,300. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.