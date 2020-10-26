BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $69.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. BOK Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

BOK Financial stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

