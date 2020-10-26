BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $52.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BWA. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays cut shares of BorgWarner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.53.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 57.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.8% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 55,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $986,000.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

