Brenntag (ETR:BNR) PT Set at €56.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Brenntag (ETR:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNR. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of BNR opened at €55.20 ($64.94) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 1-year high of €57.42 ($67.55).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

