Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $4.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get BRF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BRF by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 644,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,726. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.48. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Equities research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.