Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $4.64 on Friday, hitting $94.89. 50,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

