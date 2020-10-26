Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. James River Group posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JRVR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. 2,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,521. James River Group has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -262.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of James River Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of James River Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

