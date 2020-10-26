Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

SWTX traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,018. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

