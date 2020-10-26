Brokerages Set Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) PT at $28.50

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE CIB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

