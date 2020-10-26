Brokerages Set Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) PT at €54.31

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.31 ($63.90).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

BNR traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading on Friday, hitting €55.20 ($64.94). The stock had a trading volume of 202,793 shares. Brenntag AG has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.01.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

