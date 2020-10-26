Brokerages Set Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) PT at €54.31

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.31 ($63.90).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

BNR traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading on Friday, hitting €55.20 ($64.94). The stock had a trading volume of 202,793 shares. Brenntag AG has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.01.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

