Brokerages Set DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Target Price at $5.40

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several research firms recently commented on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,652. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $387.11 million, a P/E ratio of -185.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. On average, analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

