Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have commented on GTBIF shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $34.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 291,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,481. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.