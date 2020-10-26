Brokerages Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Target Price at $98.00

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. 694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,705. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in OSI Systems by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 176,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

