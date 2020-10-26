Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price at $25.20

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 11,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

