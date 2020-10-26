Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) PT at $68.33

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sidoti raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 9,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,210. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

