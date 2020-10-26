Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $119.21

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

TMUS traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. 57,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,500. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

